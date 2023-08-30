Saints sign undrafted rookie Ellis Merriweather back to the practice squad

The Saints are signing RB Ellis Merriweather to the practice squad, per source. — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) August 30, 2023

The New Orleans Saints are keeping Ellis Merriweather close by and signing him to the practice squad, as first reported by Saints News Network’s John Hendrix.

With the Saints not giving a ton of work to Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams, Kendre Miller and Merriweather shoulder the load for the running back position in the preseason. Merriweather had an especially large role in the first game after an early Miller injury. Merriweather had 73 yards on 22 rushes in the preseason, adding 48 yards on eight catches through the air.

Merriweather signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent after the 2023 NFL draft. He played most of his college football at UMass, he had 1,828 rushing yards and eight touchdowns during his college career. He was a solid receiving back but didn’t really focus on that area of his game, so it’s encouraging to see him doing well in that phase in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire