Saints sign two ex-Giants after impressive XFL campaigns

The 2023 XFL season has proven fruitful for many former NFL players who are now getting second chances, including several former members of the New York Giants.

Earlier this week, the New Orleans Saints signed two ex-Giants after they impressed during the 10-week XFL schedule.

First up was defensive tackle Jack Heflin, who recorded 25 tackles (3 TFL), one sack and one fumble recovery for the Houston Roughnecks this year.

Heflin, who went undrafted out of Iowa in 2021, spent a little time on the Giants’ practice squad in 2022.

The second ex-Giant to sign with the Saints was versatile defensive end Niko Lalos. He recorded 35 tackles (7 TFL), 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception for the Seattle Sea Dragons.

Lalos, who has a big fan in NBA superstar LeBron James, spent time with the Giants from 2020-2021. During that span, he appeared in six games, recording six tackles, one fumble recovery, one pass defensed and one very impressive interception.

Several other former Giants had strong seasons in the XFL and are likely to get some looks prior to training camp.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire