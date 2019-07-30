Saints sign Travin Dural, place Buck Allen on IR

When Rob Kelley took the field for his first Saints practice wearing No. 37, it didn’t take much detective work to figure out it was bad news for Buck Allen.

Allen was issued No. 37 when he joined the Saints, but had not practiced in training camp due to an undisclosed injury. The signs proved to be correct when Saints head coach Sean Payton announced Allen has been placed on injured reserve.

That means Allen won’t be able to play for the Saints this season, although he could land with another team after reaching an injury settlement in New Orleans.

In addition to Kelley, Payton also announced that the Saints have signed wide receiver Travin Dural. Dural has spent time with the Saints the last two offseasons, but never spent any time on the active roster in the regular season. Dural caught 100 passes for 1,716 yards and 13 touchdowns while at LSU.

The Saints also waived defensive back Chris Campbell with an injury designation to round out Tuesday’s moves.