Saints sign Tommylee Lewis to futures contract

Receiver Tommylee Lewis has only 20 career receptions, but everyone knows his name for the pass he never had a chance to catch.

Lewis was the receiver with whom Nickell Robey-Coleman interfered without drawing a penalty in the NFC Championship Game a year ago. The missed call led to an expansion of replay to cover pass interference for the 2019 season.

Lewis is returning to the Saints.

He signed a reserve/futures contract, Katherine Terrell of TheAthletic.com reports.

Lewis spent the summer with the Lions, but they cut him out of the preseason.

His 20 career catches have gone for 252 yards and two touchdowns.