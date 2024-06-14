Saints sign TE Jesper Horsted, cut WR Kyle Sheets

The Saints signed tight end Jesper Horsted on Friday, the team announced. In a corresponding move, the Saints waived undrafted rookie wide receiver Kyle Sheets.

Horsted is a four-year NFL veteran who originally signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Princeton in 2019. In his career, he has appeared in 41 games with one start for the Bears (2019-21) and the Raiders (2022-23).

Horsted has recorded career totals of 14 receptions for 131 yards with three touchdowns and 10 special teams tackles.

In 2023, he played 13 games and caught a pass for a 4-yard gain and contributed to the Raiders' special teams units by tying a career-high with four coverage tackles. He played eight offensive snaps and 216 on special teams last season.

For his career, Horsted has seen action on 186 offensive snaps and 527 on special teams.

Sheets signed with the Saints after going undrafted out of Slippery Rock.

A two-time Division II All-American, Sheets had 154 receptions for 2,440 yards and 29 touchdowns in 51 college games. In 2023, he caught 76 passes for 1,186 yards and 17 scores.