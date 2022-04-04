Saints sign Taco Charlton

Former first-round draft pick Taco Charlton is heading to New Orleans.

The Saints signed Charlton, a pass rusher who most recently played for the Steelers, today.

The 27-year-old Charlton was drafted by the Cowboys out of Michigan with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He struggled in Dallas and was released early in the 2019 season. He then spent time with the Dolphins in 2019, the Chiefs in 2020 and the Steelers in 2021.

Charlton, who has 11.5 sacks in his NFL career, will compete for a roster spot in New Orleans.

