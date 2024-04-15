Saints re-sign Shemar Jean-Charles

Defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles is back on the Saints' roster.

Jean-Charles became a free agent last month and the Saints announced that they have re-signed him on Monday. It's a one-year deal with no other terms disclosed.

The Saints signed Jean-Charles to their practice squad last November after he was waived by the 49ers. He appeared in three games for New Orleans before the end of the season and he made five appearances for the Niners earlier in the year.

Jean-Charles was a 2021 fifth-round pick of the Packers and he played 20 games over his first two seasons. He has 15 career tackles.