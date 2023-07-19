Saints sign second-round pick Isaiah Foskey

New Orleans has checked an important box before starting training camp.

The Saints have signed second-round pick Isiah Foksey to his rookie contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

A defensive end out of Notre Dame, Foksey recorded 20.5 sacks and 28 tackles for loss in his four seasons at Notre Dame. As a senior in 2022, he had 10.5 sacks along with 13.5 tackles for loss in 12 games. That essentially matched his production from 2021, when he posted 10.0 sacks.

New Orleans now has its entire rookie class under contract.