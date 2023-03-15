Saints sign running back Jamaal Williams

Last season’s NFL leader in rushing touchdowns is heading to New Orleans.

Jamaal Williams has agreed to a contract with the Saints, according to multiple reports.

Williams has played four seasons in Green Bay and then the last two in Detroit and is coming off a career year. He had 262 carries for 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns last season, all career highs.

For much of his career Williams has split carries with another back, often a back who is a better receiver than Williams is, and that will remain the case in New Orleans. With the Saints, Williams joins a backfield that already has Alvin Kamara.

