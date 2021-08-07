Saints sign rookie TE Josh Pederson, son of ex-Eagles coach

The New Orleans Saints added tight end Josh Pederson to the roster after a successful workout on Aug. 6, in which he tried out alongside veteran players like Demetrius Harris, Gabe Holmes, and Charles Jones. Backup tight end Ethan Wolf recently suffered an injury and should miss a week a more, though he’s expected to avoid the injured reserve list. Still, more bodies were needed during his absence.

Pederson’s name may sound familiar as he is the son of the former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Earlier this offseason, Pederson signed with the San Francisco 49ers after going undrafted from Louisiana-Monroe after the 2021 NFL draft. He was waived on Wednesday, Aug. 4. Pederson played in 35 games over the course of four seasons with ULM in which he recorded 99 receptions for 1,191 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

In other roster news, Saints defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow was placed on the reserve/retired list after announcing his retirement on Saturday. The move comes as a slight surprise as Glasgow had seen time with the first string unit during training camp, but Sean Payton explained that he’s hanging up his cleats to pursue his master’s degree. Glasgow’s career has been riddled by injuries as he has dealt with multiple knee issues including his ACL. This is a decision he has been pondering for some time.

The defensive interior was already thin coming into camp due to a suspension levied against David Onyemata, as well as the departures of Malcom Brown and Sheldon Rankins in free agency. Glasgow had an opportunity to make his case for playing time this upcoming season during camp. Their younger players have done well in camp, but stay tuned in case the Saints bring in veteran free agents like Geno Atkins or Kawann Short.

