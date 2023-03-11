Saints re-sign restricted free agent Juwan Johnson

The Saints may have plenty of turnover among their receivers this offseason, but restricted free agent Juwan Johnson will be back.

Johnson’s agent announced on Twitter today that Johnson has signed a new two-year deal through the 2024 season.

The Saints originally signed Johnson as an undrafted rookie in 2020. He had by far his best season last year, catching 42 passes for 508 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 starts.

New Orleans previously re-signed receiver Keith Kirkwood and has other decisions to make, with Jarvis Landry and Deonte Harty set for unrestricted free agency, Marquez Callaway set for restricted free agency and Michael Thomas in the midst of contract talks.

