Saints sign RB Josh Adams to practice squad after tryout

The New Orleans Saints signed running back Josh Adams to their practice squad after a free agent tryout, as first reported by NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill. Adams was one of three running backs the Saints hosted for a group workout on Tuesday along with Detroit Lions 2018 draft pick Kerryon Johnson and former Carolina Panthers backup Rodney Smith.

Why the interest in running backs? Alvin Kamara briefly exited Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons to receive treatment in the blue medical trainer’s tent on the sidelines before returning, and we should learn more about what’s ailing him on Wednesday’s injury report. If he’s going to take on a lighter workload in the weeks ahead, it makes sense to add more depth.

And because the Saints have had a vacant spot available on their practice squad they can sign Adams without cutting anyone. But there are some moving parts involved after backup linebacker Chase Hansen was waived on Tuesday. He’s a candidate to return to the practice squad after the Saints recently activated him from injured reserve.

Here’s the updated Saints running backs depth chart (not counting Tony Jones Jr., who remains on injured reserve):

Alvin Kamara

Mark Ingram

Dwayne Washington

Lamar Miller (practice squad)

Josh Adams (practice squad)

List