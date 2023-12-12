Saints to sign RB James Robinson

The Saints worked out four running backs Tuesday. They are signing one of them.

New Orleans intends to sign James Robinson, Nick Underhill of neworelans.football reports, after Robinson beat out Jerrion Ealy, John Lovett and Ty Montgomery. It is unclear whether Robinson will join the 53-player roster or the practice squad.

The Packers cut Robinson from the practice squad last week. He played one game, with one carry for 2 yards and one reception for minus-2 yards on four snaps.

He split last season between the Jaguars and Jets and was with both the Patriots and Giants this offseason.

Robinson ran for 1,070 yards as an undrafted rookie in 2020 and had 767 yards in 14 games the following year before tearing his Achilles. He hasn’t had the same kind of success since returning from that injury.