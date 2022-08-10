Jameis Winston will miss some practice time and the preseason opener after hurting his foot in a recent practice session and the Saints are adding a quarterback to the roster to spread out the workload in his absence.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that the Saints are signing KJ Costello.

Costello played at Stanford and Mississippi State before going undrafted last year. He spent a couple of weeks with the Chargers last August and then moved on to the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars this spring.

Andy Dalton and Ian Book are the other quarterbacks on the roster in New Orleans. Once Winston is healthy, the Saints will likely go back to their original trio at the position.

Saints to sign QB KJ Costello originally appeared on Pro Football Talk