Saints sign QB Jake Luton to their practice squad, promote LB Chase Hansen

The Saints have signed LB Chase Hansen to the 53-man roster and QB Jake Luton to the practice squad. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 6, 2022

There’s another quarterback in New Orleans, with ESPN’s Field Yates reporting Tuesday that the Saints have signed journeyman Jake Luton to their practice squad. It made sense to look for another arm after losing second-year draft pick Ian Book to the Philadelphia Eagles during final roster cuts, and Luton’s arrival helps round out the roster at capacity.

Luton, 26, is a third-year veteran who has spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars — who drafted him in the sixth round back in 2020 — as well as the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins after turning pro out of Oregon State (he also played college football at Idaho). He’s most recently returned to the Jaguars for training camp but was waived in late August. He’ll be helping the team to run drills smoothly throughout weekly practices as the third passer on the depth chart behind Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton.

Because the Saints already had 16 players on their practice squad (meeting the league-mandated limit), they had to open a spot for Luton by promoting linebacker Chase Hansen to the 53-man roster. And as it happened, the Saints already had a vacancy on the roster after slotting in just 52 players last week. So Hansen goes to the active roster (where he’ll join Demario Davis, Pete Werner, Kaden Elliss, Andrew Dowell, and Zack Baun) while Eric Wilson and Nephi Sewell remain on the practice squad. More minor roster moves could be coming, so stay tuned.

