Saints sign QB Derek Carr to 4-year deal

One of the biggest dominos in this year’s offseason quarterback carousel has fallen, and it will have an impact on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It’s not the Bucs who will be signing former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to replace Tom Brady, though.

No, he’s headed to an NFC South rival, as the New Orleans Saints are signing Carr to a four-year deal, per multiple reports.

The Saints and Bucs have similarly bad salary cap situations right now, but this move illustrates the vastly different ways in which these two teams are approaching their financial issues this offseason. The Saints are content to keep pushing those cap problems to the future, while the Bucs are biting the bullet this year to set themselves up for a more healthy long-term outlook.

In the short-term, this gives the Saints a leg up in a weak division, but the Saints still have plenty of work to do to get cap compliant in time for the start of the new league year later this month.

