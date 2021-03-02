Saints re-sign pass rusher Noah Spence, former Bucs second-round draft pick

Step aside, J.J. Watt. There’s more movement on the market for defensive ends. The New Orleans Saints have reunited with pass-rush specialist Noah Spence, who missed the 2020 season with an ACL tear suffered during offseason training. Before that, he first signed with the Saints late in 2019 after injuries decimated the defensive line, though he has yet to appear in a game for New Orleans.

NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill first reported the move. The Athletic’s Katherine Terrell confirmed the news, adding that Spence signed a one-year deal carrying a base salary close to $910,000 — which would qualify for the veteran’s minimum benefit, resulting in a salary cap charge of roughly $850,000. Because only the top 51 contracts factor into salary cap accounting, Spence’s return ultimately costs the Saints about $190,000 by pushing a less-valuable cap hit off the books.

And Spence could end up being a nice addition in 2021. He’s created 55 pressures (per Pro Football Focus) and 7.5 sacks in 41 games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Football Team, doing his best work as a third down specialist much like Trey Hendrickson and Carl Granderson have in the past. Hendrickson is likely to leave New Orleans on a hefty free agent deal, while Granderson is seeking to build on his breakout 5-sack 2020 campaign. If Hendrickson does leave, there’s room for Spence in the rotation behind Cameron Jordan and Marcus davenport if he performs well this summer.