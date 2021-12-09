Saints sign a pair of free agent offensive linemen to the practice squad

The New Orleans Saints reinforced their offensive line this week by signing a couple of veteran free agents to the practice squad, which followed an earlier reunion with wide receiver Kevin White. Here is the state of the Saints practice squad after these new additions and what you need to know about each player:

G James Carpenter

Al Bello/Getty Images

Carpenter, 32, is an 11-year veteran with 127 games behind him, having entered the league as a first-round draft pick by the Seattle Seahawks back in 2011. He initially started at left tackle (his college position at Alabama) before converting to guard, where he’s remained for most of his career. He joined the New York Jets in 2015 and spent the 2021 season with the Atlanta Falcons, who released him back in March. Carpenter was with the Baltimore Ravens practice squad for a month during the season but his only snaps came on special teams in a Week 10 appearance.

T Jerald Hawkins

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Hawkins, 28, has only appeared in 19 NFL games since being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers out of LSU in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft. He struggled with injuries early in his career and was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019, but didn’t last. He had a brief stint on the Houston Texans practice squad in 2020 and then returned to Pittsburgh, but he never played more than 15 snaps in a game. His last action in the NFL was a training camp audition with the New England Patriots this summer.

WR Kevin White

AP Photo/John Amis

White, 29, is back in the mix after the Saints released struggling backup Kenny Stills. White didn’t fare much better in his first stop with New Orleans, which featured a series of dropped passes and missed opportunities. But the Saints must have felt he was their best available option given the thin pickings in free agency this late in the season.

LB Sharif Finch

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Finch, 26, was a standout on special teams with the New York Jets and has been around the league with several different teams. He could be called up by the Saints if the hamstring injury Kaden Elliss suffered two weeks ago persists.

OG Forrest Lamp

AP Photo/Josie Lepe

Lamp, 27, was a former second round draft pick by the Los Angeles Chargers and started a couple seasons for them, though early-career injuries stunted his development. He’s been elevated to the active roster for one game already with New Orleans but didn’t get on the field.

RB Josh Adams

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Adams, 25, was signed to replace veteran backup Lamar Miller on the practice squad. He hasn’t been called up for a game yet but could get his shot if Mark Ingram misses more time on the COVID-19 reserve list.

LB Chase Hansen

David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP, Pool

Hansen, 28, has missed a lot of time with injuries in his Saints career including an extended absence this season due to a core muscle injury. But his skills in coverage have been on display before (thanks to his experience as a safety in college at Utah), particularly in the kicking game. He’s another candidate to be promoted if Elliss misses more time.

RB Malcolm Perry

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Perry, 24, played quarterback and slot receiver at the U.S. Naval Academy and focused on playing receiver full-time with the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots prior to landing in New Orleans, where he’s officially listed as a running back (and wearing No. 87). It’s unclear what exactly the Saints have planned for him but his past usage suggests he could be a Fun Size Taysom Hill.

WR Kawaan Baker

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Baker, 23, was New Orleans’ seventh round draft choice this year but hasn’t gotten into a game, even with the receiving corps failing to show much competence throughout his rookie season. Maybe he gets a look with Deonte Harris suspended the next three games, but it doesn’t feel likely.

TE Ethan Wolf

Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP

Wolf, 26, has continued to work as a developmental blocking tight end. There was some speculation Wolf could get called up after Adam Trautman went down with an injury, but the return of Nick Vannett shut that down. This is Wolf’s second season on the Saints practice squad after he replaced Tommy Stevens early in 2020.

CB Bryce Thompson

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Thompson, 22, signed with the Saints as an undrafted rookie out of Tennessee and converted to safety in training camp. He found some success in that role until a preseason injury sidelined him, and ultimately led to his release. He bounced around the league for a bit until he returned to New Orleans and is now listed at cornerback, his college position.

DB Dylan Mabin

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Mabin, 24, is buried on the depth chart behind several starters on the 53-man roster (Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, and Bradley Roby) as well as a capable backup (P.J. Williams), so it’s unlikely he or the other practice squad cornerbacks get many looks this late in the season.

DB Jordan Miller

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Miller, 24, is another backup cornerback stashed on the practice squad. He was first signed after final roster cuts in August prior to the Roby trade.

DB KeiVarae Russell

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

Russell, 28, is the most-experienced of the practice squad cornerbacks and has already gotten called up into a game this year, though his snaps were limited to special teams coverage.

WR Easop Winston Jr.

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Winston, 24, is a second-year pro out of Washington State and already got into a game earlier this season when Deonte Harris missed time with an injury. He’s probably the next man up on punt and kick returns with Harris suspended a few weeks, but maybe Winston’s time on the practice squad opens a door for targets in the passing game.

