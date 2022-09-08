Saints sign OL Wyatt Davis off Giants’ practice squad

The New York Giants were forced to make some practice squad adjustments on Thursday after the New Orleans Saints signed guard Wyatt Davis to their active roster.

Davis, a third-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in the 2021NFL draft, was signed to the team’s reserve unit last week after being waived by the Vikes as a part of final cuts. It was anticipated that he would be moved to the active roster in Week 1.

With an open spot on their practice squad, the Giants re-signed offensive lineman Roy Mbaeteka.

Mbaeteka had spent training camp and the preseason with New York after joining them by way of the NFL Africa initiative, which is part of the league’s International Player Pathway Program. He was first discovered by Giants great Osi Umenyiora.

“Once you see him, you know he’s physically imposing and in a year or two if you immerse him in football culture, he’s going to be fantastic,” Umenyiora told Giants.com in April.

“The Giants took a chance. Not much of a chance, I think. When you see him working, you’re going to know what he’s about. . . He is big, strong, physical, extremely intelligent, very athletic. He’s built to play offensive tackle in the league. In fact, he reminds me quite a bit of Kareem McKenzie. He has the same temperament. He’s very smart, but he’s a very athletic player.”

Mbaeteka remains somewhat raw but made good strides over the summer.

