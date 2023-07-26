Saints sign Max Garcia

The Saints doubled down on veteran guards Tuesday.

In addition to signing Trai Turner, the team also announced that they have signed Max Garcia to their 90-man roster. With Turner, Garcia, and tight end Jimmy Graham joining the team, they needed to make some space by releasing tight end Miller Forristall and guard Koda Martin.

Garcia appeared in 12 games and made seven starts for the Cardinals last season. He has played in 105 games and made 59 starts while also seeing time at center over eight seasons in Arizona and Denver.

The Saints will begin working the new arrivals into the mix when they hold their first practice of training camp on Wednesday.