Saints sign Malcolm Brown, Nick Martin

The Saints have added some more insurance against a possible Alvin Kamara suspension.

The team announced the signing of free agent running back Malcolm Brown to their 90-man roster on Tuesday. They also signed center Nick Martin and defensive end Scott Patchan.

Brown ran 33 times for 125 yards and a touchdown in seven games with the Dolphins last season. He spent his first six seasons with the Rams and has 331 career carries for 1,313 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Kamara could be suspended as a result of his February arrest in Las Vegas. Mark Ingram, Dwayne Washington, Divine Ozigbo, and Tony Jones Jr. are also on hand at running back.

Martin was a 2017 Texans second-round pick who started 62 games in four years with Houston. He played as a backup with the Raiders last season.

Patchan was signed by the Colts after going undrafted this year. He was waived a few days ago.

The Saints waived punter Daniel Whelan, offensive lineman Derek Schweiger, and cornerback Jordan Miller in corresponding moves.

