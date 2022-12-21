Saints sign linebacker Ty Summers off the Jaguars practice squad

Hey, depth is important. The New Orleans Saints signed linebacker Ty Summers off the Jaguars practice squad and brought back Nephi Sewell to replenish the position group ahead of their three final games in the 2022 regular season. Summers is now on the Saints 53-man roster while Sewell has returned to their practice squad.

Here’s the state of the linebacker corps now:

Demario Davis

Pete Werner

Kaden Elliss

Chase Hansen

Andrew Dowell

Ty Summers

Nephi Sewell (practice squad)

As for Summers: the 26-year old is a fourth-year pro out of TCU, having initially started his career as a seventh-round draft pick for the Green Bay Packers in 2019. He was waived by Green Bay in August and spent his time since on the Jaguars practice squad. He’s appeared in 46 games, all with Green Bay, totaling 52 tackles (37 solo) and a pass breakup, figuring to get on the field in New Orleans on special teams.

