Saints re-sign LB Andrew Dowell, adding depth and a big help on special teams

This is good to see: the New Orleans Saints announced Monday that they have re-signed linebacker Andrew Dowell, one of their few restricted free agents. Dowell has spent his entire NFL career with New Orleans after first signing with them as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State back in 2019 — after starting out on the practice squad, he earned a roster spot with his skills on special teams, where he’s played 340 and 377 snaps over the last two years.

He also brings a nice boost to the depth chart behind Demario Davis and Pete Werner. Dowell could be on the same path as Kaden Elliss last year, having proven his value in the kicking game before earning greater opportunities on defense. His coaches and teammates know him well and he could be in line for a bigger role in 2023. We’ll just have to wait and see how things shake out in the 2023 draft and as free agency marches on.

Right now, the Saints linebacker corps includes Dowell, Davis, Werner, Nephi Sewell, Ryan Connelly, and Ty Summers, with Zack Baun and D’Marco Jackson returning from season-ending injuries.

More!

Saints among teams that voted against Thursday night flex scheduling Ranking Saints' 15 offseason departures, from least to most significant Chris Olave reached rare air in huge rookie season with Saints

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire