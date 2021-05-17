The Saints signed two other players, along with defensive lineman Lorenzo Neal, on Sunday. The team announced the signings of Neal, offensive lineman Kyle Murphy and linebacker Quentin Poling .

Murphy is a three-year NFL veteran who originally was selected by the Packers in the sixth round in 2016. In his first two seasons in Green Bay, Murphy appeared in six games with three starts at left tackle in 2017.

After spending the majority of 2018 on injured reserve, Murphy had stints on the practice squads of the Rams and Texans and went to training camp with Houston in 2020.

Poling entered the league as a seventh-round draft pick of the Dolphins in 2018 out of Ohio University. He spent the 2018 season on Miami’s practice squad before stints on the practice squads of the Raiders and Falcons in 2019.

Poling made his NFL debut in Week 10 of the 2019 season for the Raiders, seeing action on special teams. He went to training camp with the Vikings in 2020.

Saints sign Kyle Murphy, Quentin Poling originally appeared on Pro Football Talk