Saints sign Kirk Merritt to active roster

With Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry out, the Saints are short on receiver depth for Saturday’s game. They made two moves Friday to shore up the position.

They signed receiver Kirk Merritt to the 53-player roster, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

They also elevated receiver Keith Kirkwood and offensive lineman Josh Andrews for the game against the Browns. Both are standard elevations.

Merritt and Kirkwood will join Rashid Shaheed, Tre’Quan Smith Marquez Callaway at wideout.

Merritt has played 11 special teams snaps and 26 on offense in two games for the Saints this season. He has no receptions. His only career reception came last season with the Dolphins and went for 13 yards.

Kirkwood has played 81 offensive snaps and four on special teams in two games this season and has two receptions for 18 yards.

