Saints sign a new kicker among four reserve/future deals

The New Orleans Saints filed a couple of roster moves on Thursday’s update to the daily NFL transactions wire, reporting four new reserve/future signings. These are low-cost additions to the offseason roster largely made up of players who were on practice squads around the league at the end of the 2022 season.

And there are a few familiar names on the list of new arrivals. Wide receiver Kawaan Baker is returning from the Saints practice squad, and they’ve brought back second-year kicker Alex Quevedo for another tryout after giving him a look last summer. Here’s what you need to know about the newest members of the black and gold:

K Alex Quevedo

Quevedo tried out for the Saints during June practices last summer but didn’t get a contract, so this is his second opportunity to make a good impression. He played at Central Oklahoma in college and went 36-of-51 on field goals with his longest kick coming from 46 yards.

TE Miller Forristall

Forristal played tight end at Alabama, and after turning pro he’s spent time with both the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns. He was on the Browns practice squad for most of the 2022 season.

LB Ryan Connelly

Connelly was a fifth-round draft pick by the New York Giants back in 2019 (out of Wisconsin). His first career interception came against Jameis Winston in a 32-31 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his rookie year, and he later suited up for the Minnesota Vikings against Alvin Kamara on Christmas Day in 2020 — when Kamara tied an NFL record with six touchdown runs in a single game.

WR Kawaan Baker

Baker was drafted in the seventh round out of South Alabama by New Orleans a few years ago, and he’s spent most of that time on their practice squad. Maybe the most interesting note on his tenure has been all of the different jersey numbers he’s worn during his time with the Saints: Nos. 15, 87, 80, and 14, among them.

