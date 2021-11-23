Saints re-sign Kevin White and Ken Crawley, send two others to injured reserve

Tuesday’s update to the New Orleans Saints injury report included a couple of roster moves, with two young players going on injured reserve: tight end Adam Trautman, recovering from a knee injury, and left tackle Landon Young, who is expected to undergo season-ending foot surgery.

And a couple of players who were let go last week in wide receiver Kevin White and cornerback Ken Crawley. Let’s run through the list:

TE Adam Trautman designated to injured reserve

Nov 14, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) runs after a catch against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

As expected upon news of his sprained MCL, which requires four to six weeks to fully heal, Trautman is going to be sidelined throughout December and possibly into January. He hasn’t been very effective in his second season but he’s still probably the best option the Saints have had on top of their depth chart. His departure leaves Nick Vannett, Garrett Griffin, and Juwan Johnson on the 53-man roster with Ethan Wolf on the practice squad.

LT Landon Young designated to injured reserve

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, left, greets offensive tackle Landon Young (67) during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Another previously-reported injury, Young suffered a foot injury in Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that requires surgery and is likely to end his rookie season. It’s a real bummer for a young player in line to get some snaps this season, which would have been crucial for his development. While Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk have missed time in practice with injuries, the Saints also have veteran backups James Hurst and Jordan Mills on the active roster.

WR Kevin White re-signed to the 53-man roster

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kevin White turns after making a catch during an NFL football training camp practice in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP)

Well that was fast: White is already back on the roster after being let go last week. He hasn’t done much on a handful of snaps this season but he does add some size and speed to the receiving corps. Other rostered receivers include Deonte Harris, Tre’Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, Kenny Stills, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, and Ty Montgomery on the 53-man roster with Easop Winston Jr. and Kawaan Baker on the practice squad.

CB Ken Crawley re-signed to the 53-man roster

New Orleans Saints cornerback Ken Crawley (25) during the team stretch at NFL football training camp in Metairie, Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Another veteran player who was released just days ago, Crawley is back and will continue to get on the field with the special teams units. He’s ranked behind Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, Bradley Roby, and P.J. Williams on the depth chart. The Saints also have Dylan Mabin and Jordan Miller on the practice squad.

CB KeiVarae Russell released from the 53-man roster

New Orleans Saints cornerback KeiVarae Russell (35) run drills during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Russell was signed to the active roster for last week’s game with the Eagles in favor of Crawley, taking his role in the kicking game by playing 26 snaps on the punt and kickoff units. But they must have wanted to give Crawley another opportunity there after evaluating Russell in a live game.

