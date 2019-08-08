Saints sign Kerwynn Williams

Saints head coach Sean Payton said he doesn’t expect Alvin Kamara‘s workload to change much this season, but the team s still working on which running backs will join him on the roster.

They made a change to the group on Thursday. The Saints have signed Kerwynn Williams and waived Matthew Dayes with an injury designation.

Williams was with the Cardinals from 2014-2017 and joined the Chiefs in 2018, but failed to make their roster out of camp. He’s had stints with the Lions and Buccaneers since then, but didn’t see any game action last year. He entered the league as a 2013 Colts seventh-round pick.

Williams has 218 career carries for 971 yards and four touchdowns. He also has experience as a kickoff and punt returner.