Cornerback Ken Crawley is returning to New Orleans.

The Saints re-signed Crawley on Monday.

Crawley, 28, played six games for the Saints last season, seeing action on 11 defensive snaps and 56 on special teams. He has appeared in 45 games with 23 starts the past five seasons with the Saints.

He also played four games for the Dolphins in 2019.

Crawley entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado in 2016.

He spent time with the Raiders and Cardinals last offseason but never played for either team.

Saints re-sign Ken Crawley originally appeared on Pro Football Talk