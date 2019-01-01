Saints re-sign Josh Robinson, waive tackle Cornelius Lucas

The New Orleans Saints re-signed cornerback Josh Robinson on Monday and waived tackle Cornelius Lucas.

Robinson has appeared in 11 games this season for New Orleans but was released last week to accommodate the additions of tackles Derek Newton and Lucas.

Robinson has played just 26 defensive snaps this year for New Orleans but has been one of the most utilized pieces on special teams for the team throughout the season. He spent his first four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings from 2012-15 before moving to Tampa Bay for two seasons.

Lucas started at right tackle against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday with Terron Armstead and Jermon Bushrod both inactive for the Saints’ regular season finale. It’s the only game Lucas has appeared in this season. He spent three years with the Detroit Lions from 2014-16 and spent 2017 with the Los Angeles Rams.