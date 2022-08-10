Saints re-sign Jack Koerner

The Saints have re-signed safety Jack Koerner, Sean Fazende of Fox8 reports.

The team worked out Koerner and other free agent defensive backs T.J. Carrie, Jordan Brown, Brian Allen and Jameson Houston earlier this week. The Saints also signed Brown.

New Orleans signed Koerner as a college free agent after the draft and waived him May 24 to get tight end Kahale Warring on the roster.

Koerner was a three-year starter at Iowa, totaling 137 tackles, six interceptions and one forced fumble in 34 games.

