Saints sign J.T. Barrett to practice squad

With Drew Brees undergoing surgery Wednesday to repair a torn tendon in his thumb, the Saints are re-signing quarterback J.T. Barrett to the practice squad, Tom Pelissero of the NFL reports.

The Saints waived Barrett on Aug. 1. The Seahawks signed him Aug. 10 but waived him out of the preseason Aug. 31.

Barrett signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2018 after a tryout at their rookie minicamp. He was cut from and re-signed to the practice squad 23 times last season, according to Amie Just of nola.com.

Barrett, 24, has never made the 53-player roster.