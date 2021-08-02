Saints sign free agent OL J.R. Sweezy amid 6 roster moves

The New Orleans Saints announced a series of roster moves following Tuesday’s training camp practice. With their roster at its full 90-man capacity, players must now be waived or designated to reserve lists in order for new additions to join up. Most of the new signings were expected, but the team also brought in a veteran offensive lineman following free agent tryouts over the weekend. Here’s what you need to know:

TE #89 Dylan Soehner designated to injured reserve

The big undrafted rookie from Idaho State is the first player to land on injured reserve this year. His season could already be over depending on his injury, but the NFL retained reserve list rules from 2020 mean he could return at some point.

DB #35 Lawrence Woods designated to waiver wire

Woods was a long shot to make the team as an undersized prospect out of small-school Truman State, but he'll have to search for NFL opportunities outside of New Orleans after being waived. He could catch on somewhere else as a developmental prospect in the secondary or returns specialist.

DT #69 Lorenzo Neal Jr. designated to waiver wire

It's unfortunate to see Neal's story with the Saints end so soon. He was signed after a successful tryout during rookie minicamps earlier this summer which followed an injury-plagued up-and-down career at Purdue, but the traits that once earned him first-round buzz didn't materialize in training camp.

OL #6 J.R. Sweezy signed to active roster

A 117-game NFL veteran with extensive starting experience at both guard spots, Sweezy initially started working on the left side with the second-team Saints offense. But his future probably lies in Nick Easton's old role as quality competition for Cesar Ruiz at right guard. The second-year pro has performed better this summer, but having someone with Sweezy's qualifications (he won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks and lost another) to push him is a smart move.

CB #35 KeiVarae Russell signed to active roster

As expected, Russell was brought on to compete for a job in the special teams units (which was also Woods' path to winning a roster spot). He isn't going to push any starters but good teams routinely churn the bottom of their depth chart, looking for diamonds in the rough. Hopefully he can help them out.

CB #6 Prince Amukamara signed to active roster

Amukamara is an interesting addition. Going from the Arizona Cardinals practice squad last year to potentially starting for the Saints is a huge leap, and you have to think New Orleans continues exploring their options. For now, he's an injection of experience at a thin position group.

