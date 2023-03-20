Saints to sign free agent DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. to one-year deal

The Score’s Jordan Schultz reports that the New Orleans Saints are signing free agent defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. to a one-year contract, adding some depth to the secondary. Johnson is an intriguing player; he’s played 615 snaps on special teams through his four-year career, getting on the field with five of the six kicking units for the Tennessee Titans last year.

But Johnson’s career began as a second-round pick by the Houston Texans out of Kentucky back in 2019. He initially lined up out wide at cornerback, but began to cover the slot and play more snaps at safety — often lining up over the top of the defense — as his coaches got a better feel for what he can do. He’s 27-years-old and could be a younger replacement for P.J. Williams, who will be 30 once the season starts and is currently a free agent.

Terms of Johnson’s deal with the Saints remain undisclosed, so he could factor into the compensatory draft pick formula. But he’s probably signing at near-veteran minimum after bouncing around the league in recent years.

