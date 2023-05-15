Saints sign former XFL defensive tackle Jack Heflin after minicamp tryout

Another XFL alum is back in the NFL: Source says the #Saints are signing Jack Heflin, the former #Packers and #Giants DL who was with the Houston Roughnecks. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 15, 2023

Here’s another solid depth signing: NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the New Orleans Saints are signing defensive tackle Jack Heflin after he tried out at their recent rookie minicamp, adding more pro experience to a group that could use it. Heflin played for the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks this year after previously appearing in games for the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants.

Heflin, 25, played college football for three years at Northern Illinois before transferring to Iowa — from there he signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent, and played well enough in preseason to earn a spot on their roster, though he was later bumped down to the practice squad. He’s totaled just 40 defensive snaps in five career NFL games, though he put up over 300 snaps on tape in the XFL this season.

He’ll be competing for the fourth defensive tackle spot with Malcolm Roach, Prince Emili (returning from last year’s practice squad), and Jerron Cage (an undrafted rookie out of Ohio State), with the top three spots secured by Bryan Bresee, Khalen Saunders, and Nathan Shepherd.

