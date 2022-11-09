Saints sign former ULM running back Derrick Gore after free agent tryouts

There’s a new name on the New Orleans Saints depth chart at running back. Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson first reported that the team signed Derrick Gore after trying out a group of free agents, which was confirmed by NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill. Gore, 27, logged 51 carries to gain 256 rushing yards with 8 receptions and another 105 receiving yards last year for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gore might be familiar to some Saints fans as an alum out of the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks program, having begun his college career at Alabama. He led ULM in rushing in each of his two seasons as their starting running back, and that helped get him on the NFL’s radar — though New Orleans is his fourth team after turning pro in 2019.

Now, whether Gore signed with the Saints practice squad first or is going directly to their 53-man roster is unclear, though it’s more likely he’ll join Jordan Howard on the practice squad. New Orleans has some openings on each list so they could choose to take it differently. We’ll see. At any rate, Gore joins a depth chart featuring Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram II, and Dwayne Washington on the active roster with Howard on the practice squad.

