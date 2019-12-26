Saints sign former Seahawks cornerback DeShawn Shead

The Saints are ramping up for the playoffs and bringing in a fresh body in the process

Ian Rapoport reports that New Orleans is signing former Seahawks cornerback DeShawn Shead to their 53-man roster.

With a banged up secondary, the #Saints are signing versatile DB DeShawn Shead today, source said. Some reinforcements. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 24, 2019

Shead has been out of the league since late August when he was cut by the Seahawks. Shead was in Seattle from 2012 to 2017, which included a Super Bowl in 2013. He spent last season with the Lions in a reserve role.

Shead has 172 tackles, two interceptions, four forced fumbles and a sack over the course of his career.

The former Portland State standout was signed in response to safety Vonn Bell and cornerback Eli Apple dealing with injuries.

New Orleans will take on the Panthers to close out the regular season.

