Saints sign former Raiders, Tulane safety Roderic Teamer after minicamp tryout

Here’s more depth at safety. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill reported Thursday that the Saints were signing Roderic Teamer, an NFL veteran who tried out at last week’s mandatory minicamp.

A New Orleans native who starred at Brother Martin and Tulane before turning pro, Teamer’s pro career started with the Los Angeles Chargers. He spent some time with the Indianapolis Colts before teaming up with Derek Carr on the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, where they were teammates for a few years.

Teamer has logged a ton of snaps on special teams through four years in the NFL, working on both punts and kickoffs as well as the field goal blocking squad. Defensively, he’s recorded 966 snaps while lining up all over the field, including the slot. He only appeared in six games last season before being waived after a DUI arrest.

He’ll join a position group that’s a mile wide and an inch deep. After Tyrann Mathieu and second-year draft pick Jordan Howden the Saints have stacked up veterans like Johnathan Abram (who also played alongside Teamer on the Raiders) and Will Harris as well as their special teams captain J.T. Gray. Rookie safeties Lawrence Johnson and Millard Bradford are also in the mix.

They typically roster four with a fifth stashed on the practice squad, so there should be some heated competition at training camp this summer. Still, it’d be nice to add a high-end veteran to the mix like Justin Simmons, but there are probably a dozen other teams feeling the same way.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire