Saints sign former Patriots, Packers DT Montravius Adams
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
It was inevitable that the New Orleans Saints would find some help at defensive tackle after rostering just three of them on their initial 53-man lineup. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the first arrival is Montravius Adams — the former Green Bay Packers third-round pick who spent the summer with the New England Patriots.
Adams, 26, weighs in at 6-foot-4 and 304 pounds with a strong Relative Athletic Score at 7.89. He was credited with creating five pressures in the Patriots’ three preseason games (a total that would have ranked second-best among the Saints defensive tackles this preseason, though let’s remember they only played two exhibition games). With that said, Adams has only bagged 11 pressures and a pair of sacks in his 45-game career, per Pro Football Focus, so he won’t exactly be providing much push in the middle.
The Saints needed the help after losing standout defensive tackle David Onyemata to a six-game suspension to start the year. Though NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill reports Albert Huggins returned to their practice squad, the only other interior linemen on their 53-man roster for now are Adams, Malcolm Roach, Christian Ringo, and Shy Tuttle. A corresponding move to open a roster spot for Adams’ addition has not been announced, so keep an eye out.