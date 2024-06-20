Saints sign former Panthers CB on Thursday

As announced on Thursday, the New Orleans Saints have signed free-agent cornerback Mac McCain. The 26-year-old spent last August as a member of the Carolina Panthers, who waived him during their cutdown to the initial 2023 53-man roster.

The Greensboro, N.C. native played his pre-NFL ball locally, attending James B. Dudley High School before committing to North Carolina A&T beginning in 2017. He played in 29 games for the Aggies up until 2020—amassing 113 total tackles, eight interceptions, 22 passes defensed, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

McCain would then sign as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles in the spring of 2021. He appeared in two games for Philadelphia that year, both against the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys—recording 13 snaps on special teams in the Week 3 contest and 31 total (11 defensive) snaps in the season finale.

Prior to signing with the Saints, McCain spent a few weeks with the United Football League’s San Antonio Brahmas during their 2024 season.

