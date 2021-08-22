Saints sign former Jags PK Aldrick Rosas

When the Jacksonville Jaguars take the field Monday against the New Orleans Saints, there will be a familiar face handling the kicking duties for their opponent. That player is Aldrick Rosas, who signed with the team Saturday after trying out for them earlier this week.

Rosas, 26, was just with the Jags in July battling with Josh Lambo for the team’s starting placekicker job. However, on July 30, the team released him and he spent just under three weeks waiting for a new opportunity.

While with the Jags, Rosas participated in six games and was 8-of-11 (72.7%) in field goal attempts. When it came to extra-point attempts he was a perfect 9-of-9. Prior to that, he spent three seasons with the New York Giants where he was able to go to the Pro Bowl in 2018. Rosas ultimately finished his career there 62-of-75 (82.7%) in field goals and was 86-of-94 (91.5%) in terms of extra points.

Rosas joined the NFL in 2016 after going undrafted out of Oregon State. He initially joined the Tennessee Titans after his collegiate career, but was waived by them in September.