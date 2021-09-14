Saints to sign former draft pick Kenny Stills after successful tryout

Kenny Stills going back where it began. The veteran wide receiver is signing to the #Saints' practice squad after working out for the team today, source says. Have to figure he's a possible add to their active roster soon. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 14, 2021

He isn’t quite the New Orleans Saints’ prodigal son, but Kenny Stills is in for a reunion with the team that made him a pro. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Monday evening that Stills is signing with the Saints practice squad after a successful tryout alongside three other free agent wide receivers. The plan appears to be for him to work on the practice squad until he’s game-ready.

Stills, of course, was traded to the Miami Dolphins for a better draft pick (a third rounder in 2015) than the team spent to pick him (a 2013 fifth rounder). That followed an impressive start to his career with 95 receptions for 1,572 receiving yards in 31 games, with 8 touchdown grabs. His production has trailed off a bit as he’s aged but he can still stretch the field and add some juice to a thin Saints receiving corps. Maybe he’ll draw some deep looks from Jameis Winston in a few weeks.

List