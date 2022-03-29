Saints sign former Bears backup QB Andy Dalton

Rumble

It is a beautiful thing to see two dogs working together in a cooperative fashion. These two dogs are determined to both bring back one stick. When their owner, Tom throws it out into the frozen lake, they race each other to get it. They are Dia and Jaxx, a pair of Labradoodle sisters who are living the good life in Sault St. Marie in Northern Ontario, Canada. They love the water and they love the snow. They any of the games that give them an excuse to go in it or on it. Jaxx and Dia both run to get the stick when Tom throws it. Although she is slightly smaller, Dia is the dominant of the two and she won't let Jaxx win easily. This is a game that these two dogs love, and they will literally play it all day long. They happily bring the stick to Tom and hand it right to him. They wait eagerly for him to throw it out on the ice to replay the whole thing again and again. This age old game of fetch is one of the things that we love so much about dogs. It is an endearing game that helps people and dogs bond, although we usually end up asking ourselves what it is about this game that amuses dogs so much. Do we have them trained, or is it the other way around. Tom is an avid outdoorsman and nature enthusiast. These two dogs probably know that he is about the best owner in the world for taking them on adventures in the wilderness almost every day.