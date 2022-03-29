Saints sign former Bears backup QB Andy Dalton

John Sigler
·1 min read
There’s your fourth passer for training camp. The New Orleans Saints are signing journeyman quarterback Andy Dalton, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports, on a contract guaranteeing him $3 million with up to $6 million available through incentives.

Dalton, 34, started 133 games for the Cincinnati Bengals before making one-year stops as a backup with the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears. He’ll slot in behind Jameis Winston on the Saints depth chart, with Blake Bortles and Ian Book also in the mix. Taysom Hill’s focus this year is on playing tight end.

This move doesn’t really impact the Saints’ attention at quarterback one way or another in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft, but it does lessen the basic need for another passer to keep drills running smoothly in training camp. We’ll see how it all shakes out in August.

