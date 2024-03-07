Saints sign FB Zander Horvath

The Saints announced the signing of a new player in addition to confirming their new two-year deal with safety Tyrann Mathieu on Thursday.

Fullback Zander Horvath has joined the team. There were no terms of the deal included in the announcement.

Horvath was a 2022 seventh-round pick by the Chargers. He appeared in 15 games as a rookie and caught five passes for eight yards while running four times for eight yards. He was also credited with one tackle.

The Chargers cut him last year and he spent time on their practice squad as well as on the Steelers' practice squad.

Saints running backs coach Derrick Foster worked for the Chargers the last two years, so Horvath will be reunited with a familiar face in New Orleans.