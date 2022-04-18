Saints re-sign Dwayne Washington

Running back Dwayne Washington will be back with the Saints this year.

The Saints announced that they have re-signed Washington on Monday. It’s a one-year contract with no other terms announced at this point.

Washington entered the NFL as a Lions seventh-round pick in 2016 and has spent the last four seasons in New Orleans. He’s appeared in 54 games for the Saints over that span and almost all of his playing time has come on special teams.

Washington has 15 tackles in that role and he has also returned a handful of kickoffs. On offense, Washington has 47 carries for 245 yards and three catches for 18 yards over his four years in the NFC South.

