Saints sign DL Kyle Phillips

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The Saints are adding some depth to their defensive line.

New Orleans is signing defensive lineman Kyle Phillips, according to multiple reports.

Phillips had a visit with the Saints last week.

After entering the league as an undrafted free agent, Phillips spent three seasons with the Jets from 2019-2021. He played in 15 games with four starts as a rookie.

Phillips has recorded 2.5 sacks with 12 tackles for loss and 10 QB hits in his 29 career games.

He did not sign with a team last season.