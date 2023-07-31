Saints sign DL Kyle Phillips

The Saints are adding some depth to their defensive line.

New Orleans is signing defensive lineman Kyle Phillips, according to multiple reports.

Phillips had a visit with the Saints last week.

After entering the league as an undrafted free agent, Phillips spent three seasons with the Jets from 2019-2021. He played in 15 games with four starts as a rookie.

Phillips has recorded 2.5 sacks with 12 tackles for loss and 10 QB hits in his 29 career games.

He did not sign with a team last season.