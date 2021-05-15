Saints sign Deuce Wallace, Sutton Smith, Easop Winston

Charean Williams
·1 min read
The Saints signed three players and waived two others Friday.

The team announced it signed defensive back Deuce Wallace, linebacker Sutton Smith and wide receiver Easop Winston Jr. and waived defensive backs Eric Burrell and Trill Williams with failed physicals.

Wallace, 24, played at Louisiana-Lafayette, finishing his college career in 2019. He appeared in 40 career games and totaled 73 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, four passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Smith entered the NFL as a sixth-round choice of the Steelers in 2019 out of Northern Illinois, where he made 30 sacks and 58 tackles for loss. In 2019, Smith had stints on the practice squads of the Steelers and Jaguars.

He spent the 2020 offseason with the Seahawks.

Winston spent the 2020 preseason with the Rams following a two-year career at Washington State. He made 137 receptions for 1,624 yards with 19 touchdowns with the Cougars.

