Offensive lineman Derek Schweiger is getting a second look from the Saints.

Schweiger signed with the Saints after going undrafted out of Iowa State this year, but he lost his roster spot just before the start of training camp. Offensive lineman Sage Doxtater was waived with an injury designation.

Schweiger made 25 starts at left guard during his time in college, but will be facing an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster in New Orleans given the timing of his return to the club.

The Saints also claimed offensive lineman Derrick Kelly off of waivers this week and they’ll make more roster moves to get down to 80 players by next Tuesday’s deadline.

Saints sign Derek Schweiger, waive Sage Doxtater originally appeared on Pro Football Talk