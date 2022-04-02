The Saints are adding some veteran depth at defensive tackle.

Jaleel Johnson is signing a one-year deal in New Orleans, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 27-year-old Johnson played last year for the Texans, appearing in 12 games but never starting. He originally entered the NFL with the Vikings as a fourth-round draft pick in 2017. In his best season, 2020, he started all 16 games.

Last year Johnson spent a week on the Saints’ practice squad, so this will be his second stint in New Orleans, although he’ll hope to stick around longer this time.

Saints sign defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk