Saints sign DE Cameron Jordan to 2-year, $27.5M extension

Liz Roscher
Staff writer
·3 min read
The New Orleans Saints and pass rusher Cameron Jordan have agreed to a two-year contract extension that will keep Jordan in black and gold through the 2025 season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jordan's contract is worth $27.5 million, is fully guaranteed and is "the largest contract on average and guarantees" for any 34-year-old defensive player in history. The deal will kick in after the 2023 season.

Jordan, 34, was drafted by New Orleans with the 24th overall pick in 2011 and has been there ever since. He's a Saints legend, holding the record for the most sacks in team history with 115.5 and posting the most sacks in the NFL (114.5) since 2012. He's an eight-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro who has missed only two-regular season games over his entire career.

Jan 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) stands on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
The Saints held a news conference with Jordan on Friday to announce the extension, and he was joined by his wife; his father, former Minnesota Vikings tight end Steve Jordan; and his kids. Jordan began the proceedings by saying how much New Orleans has meant to him and how "lucky" he feels to spend his entire career with the Saints.

Jordan said that he and his wife, Nikki, feel blessed to have been embraced by the New Orleans community. She was fully supportive of his decision to play two more years — though she did have some jokes.

One of Jordan's longtime goals was to play 15 years in the NFL. At the conclusion of this contract, he'll be at 15 years. While he left the door open just a crack for a possible return, he said that he's pretty sure he's done after Year 15.

This contract allows Jordan to accomplish more than one goal. He'll be a 15-year NFL veteran, and he'll also have the opportunity to share the game with his three kids so they can form "core memories" of him in the NFL, just like he got to do with his father.