Saints sign DE Cameron Jordan to 2-year, $27.5M extension

The New Orleans Saints and pass rusher Cameron Jordan have agreed to a two-year contract extension that will keep Jordan in black and gold through the 2025 season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jordan's contract is worth $27.5 million, is fully guaranteed and is "the largest contract on average and guarantees" for any 34-year-old defensive player in history. The deal will kick in after the 2023 season.

Jordan, 34, was drafted by New Orleans with the 24th overall pick in 2011 and has been there ever since. He's a Saints legend, holding the record for the most sacks in team history with 115.5 and posting the most sacks in the NFL (114.5) since 2012. He's an eight-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro who has missed only two-regular season games over his entire career.

The Saints and defensive end Cameron Jordan agreed to a two-year contract extension, keeping him in New Orleans through 2025. (Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

The Saints held a news conference with Jordan on Friday to announce the extension, and he was joined by his wife; his father, former Minnesota Vikings tight end Steve Jordan; and his kids. Jordan began the proceedings by saying how much New Orleans has meant to him and how "lucky" he feels to spend his entire career with the Saints.

Cam Jordan closed his opening statement like this: "This entire essence of being drafted in New Orleans has felt like family and stayed like family. Luckily, I don't have to imagine myself in anything other than black and gold. So ... I appreciate it." — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) August 4, 2023

Cam Jordan: "The NFL stands for Not For Long for a reason. To have the exclusive membership of being with a team for 10 years is a blessing. To turn around three years later ... with an opportunity to sign through Year 15, what more can I say?" — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) August 4, 2023

Jordan said that he and his wife, Nikki, feel blessed to have been embraced by the New Orleans community. She was fully supportive of his decision to play two more years — though she did have some jokes.

Cam Jordan asked his wife Nikki about what she thought of the contract extension and staying in Nola. She replied that the family is staying here "until the wheels fall off" — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) August 4, 2023

Cam Jordan said he asked his wife Nikki if she had any pushback about this new extension and said "Don't Tom Brady me." His wife is in attendance shaking her head at this comment. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) August 4, 2023

One of Jordan's longtime goals was to play 15 years in the NFL. At the conclusion of this contract, he'll be at 15 years. While he left the door open just a crack for a possible return, he said that he's pretty sure he's done after Year 15.

Cam Jordan said the door isn’t closed on a Year 16 but he expects Year 15 to be it — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 4, 2023

This contract allows Jordan to accomplish more than one goal. He'll be a 15-year NFL veteran, and he'll also have the opportunity to share the game with his three kids so they can form "core memories" of him in the NFL, just like he got to do with his father.